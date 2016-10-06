County to examine intersection after collisions

Oktibbeha County supervisors will take a closer look at the intersection of Poor House Road and Old Highway 25, after multiple car accidents were reported in the area.

The board unanimously approved county engineering staff determine the costs associated with adding either street lights, a flashing light or a traffic signal to the county-owned intersection.

In the past, a previous board approved adding a traffic signal to the intersection of South Montgomery Street and Poor House Road after similar accidents were reported.

The traffic signal for South Montgomery Street and Poor House Road cost $78,000, according to District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller.

Three accidents were reported in the last week, with previous accidents plaguing the area. District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer confirmed one of the crashes resulted in a fatality.

"It's apparently not easy to see, and some drivers don't realize they are coming up on the intersection," Miller said.

Traffic in the area is expected to increase after the southern bypass project is finished next year, she said.

"We need to do everything we can to make that area safe," Miller added.