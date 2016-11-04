County to discuss industrial park next week

Development officials will present updates on the Oktibbeha County industrial park project at Monday's county supervisors meeting, and will seek final bond issuances from both supervisors and aldermen this month.

GTR LINK officials announced in October a plan to secure the necessary allotment of natural gas to the site—near Highway 25 and Highway 82—from a partnership between Atmos Energy and the Mississippi Public Service Commission worth $13.3 million.

At the joint October meeting, officials were pleased with the site's progress. The near-400 acre site will be updated to include minor changes, set to be discussed briefly Monday with the bond issuances. Last summer, the city and county approved $14 million in general obligation bonds—$7 million each—for the project.

Changes to the site will impact the specific layout of the project going forward, and the lots may not be divided at the start of construction, and instead be divided up by various tenant needs, officials said.

"There will be some adjustments, but no major changes as it relates to a major obstacle in the project," said District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer. "It's small, change order type stuff."

The site also faced electricity capacity issues, but the problem was resolved after 4-County Electric agreed to supply the site with a 60-megawatt substation at no cost to the city and county. The location of the substation could now move closer to Sudduth Road. The layout of the road plan for the project is expected to change, Trainer added.

