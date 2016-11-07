County approves next step on ind. park bonds

Oktibbeha County supervisors approved setting a date to sell the county's $7 bond for the planned industrial park at Monday's meeting.

The board is set to review offers by firms looking to buy the bond for 3 p.m., Dec. 5. The county's bond differs from the city's $7 million bond, and will be repaid in 15 years, compared to 20 by the city.

The sale could be final by the end of the year, officials said Monday. The move comes amid slight changes to the park.

Changes to the site will impact the specific layout of the project going forward, and the lots may not be divided at the start of construction, and instead be divided up by various tenant needs, officials said. Starkville's site could include 13-individual lots totaling about 192 acres, 28.3 acres for a future speculative independent tenant, a 6-acre lot for a planned electrical substation and 157.3 acres for a large future expansion option.

Other business

• The board approved hosting a public hearing regarding the OCH Regional Medical Center proposal to field comments regarding the document compiled by Stroudwater—the board-hired consulting firm. The hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 6. Stroudwater officials and board-hired consultant Fredrick Woodrell will attend, according to the approved motion.