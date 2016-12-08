Cotton District murder suspects await grand jury proceedings

Two of the suspects charged in the murder of a Mississippi State University student were bound over to await the results of Oktibbeha County grand jury proceedings next year, after the pair appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Thursday afternoon.

Jaylen M. Barker, 20, and Syboris Pippins, 18, were both charged with capital murder Nov. 10. Authorities allege Barker shot and killed Joseph Tillman, after allegedly being robbed by Pippins in the Cotton District on Nov. 6.

Tillman was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and was senior marketing major at MSU. A memorial service was held following the incident in honor of the fallen student. A small memorial remains in the Cotton District near the apartments adjacent to the Stagger In.

Barker faces an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and Municipal Court Judge Rodney Faver found probable cause existed on all three cases against the suspects.

At Thursday's hearing, Judge Faver heard testimony from the Starkville Police Department. Two weapons were discussed in the afternoon hearing, but no specifics were given regarding each weapon. Authorities currently await on more evidence to be processed by the state crime lab, municipal court staff confirmed.

Bond remains the same for both suspects, with $2 million each for the capital murder charge, and $25,000 for the stolen firearm charge, according to municipal court staff.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Rogillio assisted on prosecution efforts for the city. Barker and Pippins are being represented by Ashland-based attorney Steven Farese and Jackson-based attorney Brent Brumley, respectively. Farese and Brumley could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Authorities believe Tillman interacted with the four suspects for several minutes before the fatal shot was fired, according to SPD. The victim allegedly chased one of the suspects towards Stagger In, before returning to the location of the other suspects. It is currently unclear if a physical altercation occurred between Tillman and the suspects, but authorities stated a verbal altercation may have taken place before the alleged shooting and prior to the alleged robbery.

Barker and three other suspects — all facing accessory to murder charges — were arrested after deputies from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department tracked down the witness-described vehicle at an apartment complex outside of city limits. Two weapons were allegedly recovered in the vehicle. S. Pippins was arrested separately from the other suspects on Nov. 9.

A patrol unit from SPD was in the vicinity of the incident, and the scene was quickly closed off and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations sent a crime scene investigation team to the area to examine the scene. Following the incident, SPD Chief Frank Nichols urged people going out in the Cotton District late at night stay aware of their surroundings.

"Use the buddy system, make sure you have someone with you," Nichols said. "Keep your phone charged and stay in well-lit areas."

The department recently opened a substation in the Cotton District to coordinate policing efforts in the nightlife hub following a violent sexual assault last spring and the November shooting.

The property, located at 621 University Drive, was donated to the city for SPD use by the Camp family. The space was donated to the city free of charge, and will accommodate a rotation of on-duty officers, ranging from one to five officers regularly, Nichols said Nov. 15.

The move coincides with the department upgrading the majority of its patrol vehicles with wireless internet and laptop computers, giving officers the ability to file reports in the field. The upgrades were part of an agreement from the state's law enforcement communication fund.

Patrols in the area were initially increased through a national Hot Spot grant, and on Nov. 15, the Starkville Board of Aldermen approved reapplying for the overtime patrol grant. The city is also working with Starkville Utilities to increase lighting in the area.