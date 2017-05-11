Corinth woman accused of stealing social security disbursements

A Corinth woman was charged with one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person on Monday after indictment by the Alcorn County Grand Jury.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said 34-year-old Peggy Pickens is accused of using social security disbursements belonging to two patients for her own benefit while the patients were in a longterm care facility.

Pickens is accused of withdrawing $3,253.10 from the patients accounts between March 2016 and May 2016. Pickens turned herself in at the Alcorn County Jail and was released on a $5,000 bond.

This case is set for trial in Alcorn County Circuit Court on June 22, 2017.

If convicted, the offense carries up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.