Cool Bulldog Cody Brown: Senior showing versatility for MSU

There are some things that have come to be expected out of the Mississippi State baseball team this season.

Brent Rooker is going to bash home runs. Konnor Pilkington will start each weekend off on the mound as the team’s ace. Ryan Gridley will be the slick-fielding, clutch-hitting shortstop.

And Cody Brown?

Well, there’s not much telling what you’ll see Cody Brown do. That’s because Brown, now in his senior year, has proven he can just about do it all. “Cody Brown has been phenomenal for us this year,” MSU first-year head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro said. “He has played so many different positions. He has hit in so many different spots in the batting order.”

Brown has become accustomed to playing everywhere for Mississippi State since he arrived in Starkville and redshirted during the 2013 season. Over his years with the Bulldogs, the Biloxi native has started a game at every spot on the field except for shortstop, pitcher and catcher.

The one thing Brown never was though was a lineup regular. He played frequently over his first three seasons, but more often than not earned starts based on matchups. That all changed this year.

Brown has already set a career high with 42 games started this season. He has started somewhere on the field every single game since March 21. “It’s awesome,” Brown said. “It’s my last season here and I wanted to be an everyday guy. Being able to be that for this team and this ball club and for (Cannizaro) has been awesome. Playing everyday, wherever it is, first, second or third or playing left, right or wherever has just been awesome to help the team however I can. I love being in there every single day and giving my all.”

For much of April, it appeared Brown had found his permanent home in left field for Mississippi State. Brown started 15 straight games in left before last weekend’s series at Texas A&M. That’s when Brown returned to the infield. With starting second baseman Hunter Stovall out with a broken hand, Brown started all three games at second against the Aggies. Cannizaro has little hesitation plugging Brown in there at second, or anywhere else for that matter. “

I have a lot of confidence that Cody can play second base,” Cannizaro said. “He can play first base. He can play third base. He can play left field. There are just a lot of spots he can play defensively.”

Brown doesn’t just play at those positions though. He is solid defensively and has a potent bat. Brown is hitting .314 for the Bulldogs this season. He is second on the team, only to Rooker, with his six home runs. He is third on the squad with 26 RBI. “

In terms of his offensive approach, he has stayed aggressive,” Cannizaro said of Brown. “He’s using the entire field. He has hit home runs to dead center. He has pulled balls. He’s hit opposite-field home runs. He has had a tremendous year for us. I love having him hit in the four hole for us. He gives us a veteran at-bat each and every day. He swings at strikes. He usually doesn’t expand the strike zone. If he needs to get a bunt down, he can do that. He has just become a great team player for us and he is having an outstanding senior season.

” It hasn’t hurt Brown’s offensive cause to have three of the best hitters in the country in front of him in the batting order. Jake Mangum, Rooker and Gridley have given Brown plenty of chances to be productive.

"Batting in the four hole, I’ve been getting a lot of RBI opportunities and opportunities to drive in runs, especially early in the ballgame,” Brown said. “Having those three guys hitting before me like that helps. They are great on-base guys that are all capable of hitting doubles and triples and things of that nature. So pretty much, I just go up there with a free mind, get my pitch to hit and try to put as good of a swing as I can on it.”

It’s a safe bet Brown will keep getting chances to come through for the Bulldogs. The only mystery is where will he pop up? For now, it’s second base. Whenever Stovall comes back, it could be back to left field yet again for Brown. Wherever it is, Brown will do what he’s always done. He’ll jump right in and help the Bulldogs win baseball games.

“I joke with the coaches every now and then,” Brown said of playing different spots. “It’s like riding a bike. You just have to get back out there and do it.”