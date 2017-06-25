Construction continues throughout MSU campus

The wheels of progress keep turning on the campus of Mississippi State University.

Currently, there is approximately $300 million worth of construction underway on campus, including buildings, roads and other infrastructure. MSU Director of Planning, Design and Construction Administration Michael T. Muzzi gave the SDN a rundown of the current projects.

SOUTH ENTRANCE ROAD PROJECT • 1

The South Entrance Road Project begins at Poor House Road and runs roughly 3.2 miles to connect with Blackjack Road at the Stone Boulevard intersection. This project is noticeable to many in Starkville, due to the closure of Stone Boulevard from Blackjack Road to Wise Center Drive and the resulting detour. Completion is scheduled for September. This project is being completed in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“The road should be completed by the first football game of 2017,” Muzzi said.

DUDY NOBLE FIELD POLK-DeMENT STADIUM • 2

A $55 million total rebuild of the MSU Baseball facility began with a groundbreaking in May. The project will include a complete rebuilding of the field, new grandstand, new concession areas, restrooms and entry plazas, as well as 50 private boxes. Plans for the rebuild were unveiled in August 2014. The MSU Baseball team will play a reduced number of home games in the 2017-2018 season due to the construction.

OLD MAIN ACADEMIC CENTER • 3

The Old Main Academic Center is under construction at the corner of George Perry Street and Barr Avenue, and is scheduled to open for classes in the upcoming fall semester.

The building will consist mainly of classroom space, with 22 classrooms total. It will also house a parking garage.

Some of the bricks used in construction were sourced from the original Old Main dorm, which burned down in 1959.

MITCHELL MEMORIAL LIBRARY • 4

A 21,000-square-foot floor in the library’s northeast corner is scheduled for completion this month. The facility will house the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library Gallery, the Frank and Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana and other facilities related to the exhibits. Exhibit furnishings are scheduled to be in place by October.

MEAT AND DAIRY SCIENCES BUILDING • 5

New meat and dairy science buildings are under construction at the southeast corner of the intersection of

Stone Boulevard and Blackjack Road. The Meat Science lab is scheduled to open this fall, and will take over the functions served by Ballew Hall. Ground was broken on the Animal Dairy Science Building this month.

ECKIE’S POND • 6

The dam at Eckie’s Pond is being repaired, and seawalls are being added this month. Muzzi said the work was necessary due to the dam being undermined by the root systems of nearby trees.

“It was more of a safety issue,” Muzzi said.

NSPARC DATA CENTER • 7

Construction of a data center for the National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center (NSPARC) is underway at the southeast corner of the 26 building in the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park. Completion is scheduled for October.

RUSSELL STREET • 8

Sidewalks are being built along Russell Street from Lampkin Street to Highway 12. The project also includes re-striping on Russell Street to accommodate bicycles and improvements at the intersection of Highway 12 and Russell Street. Completion is scheduled for August. This project is being completed in conjunction with MDOT and the city of Starkville.

YMCA BUILDING • 9

A complete renovation of the YMCA building at 195 Lee Blvd. is scheduled for completion in spring 2018. The renovation will include the addition of a fire sprinkler and fire alarm system, as well as other furnishings and equipment. The project will also restore historic details of the 1914 structure wherever possible.

RICE HALL • 10

Ceilings in the Rice Hall dormitory are being replaced, with work expected to be complete by August

ROAD STRIPING • (Campus-wide)

Road striping work is underway across campus, and is scheduled for completion by Aug. 1.

“All construction projects (are) to support the health and safety concerns of the students, staff, faculty and visitors on the campus of Mississippi State University,” Muzzi said. Muzzi explained how campus construction projects were approved.

“Every year a list of projects, requesting state funding, is submitted to the Institutions of Higher Learning, our governing board, for approval,” Muzzi said. “This list of projects is reviewed by our president and senior leadership and if approved by our governing board is submitted to the state of Mississippi as a funding request.”

Projects not requiring state funding are submitted on an individual basis to the IHL Board for approval. All projects must also be approved by MSU senior administration.

Muzzi added that many projects are aimed for completion dates in August and January, due to the school year cycle.

Construction also comes under the heading of the university’s master plan, a document that serves as a guide for locations of all proposed buildings, roads and infrastructure on campus. The current plan was adopted in 2010.

“As any master plan, ours is a living breathing document that is modified from time to time to fit current conditions,” Muzzi said. “As part of the Master Plan, a Master Plan Committee was formed with the provost being the chair. All changes to the facilities and infrastructure on the campus must be approved by the Master Plan Committee.