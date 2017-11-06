Complaint filed with AG against group supporting sale of OCH 

A formal complaint has been filed with the Mississippi Attorney General's office against a group in favor of selling OCH Regional Medical Center.

Friends of OCH member Libba Andrews confirmed at least one member of the group has filed a complaint against the group Nothing but the Facts concerning the group's failure to register as a political action group or disclose its fundraising efforts to the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk.

The pro-sale group recently emerged using signs and radio advertising to spread its message to the residents of Oktibbeha County.

Nothing But The Facts USA, LLC, is organized by Carol Stern from Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Andrews would not reveal who submitted the complaint, but confirmed someone had filed.

Andrews said other members are gathering material to submit a complaint as well.

Other members of the Friends of OCH group - at a meeting on Sunday at the Sportsplex - would not confirm the complaint was filed to the Mississippi Attorney General's office.

Andrews said the complaint was filed because Friends of OCH is operating within the parameters of the law, while the group Nothing but the Facts is not.

According to Mississippi Code, Section 23-15-807, it states the taking or spending of money in excess of $200 in the aggregate related to a balloted measure must be reported within 10 days of hitting the $200 in the aggregate threshold.

Friends of OCH reported $38,850 in itemized contributions when it filed its pre-election campaign finance report and reported $4,880 in non-itemized contributions. For the calendar year-to-date, Friends of OCH has raised $43,730. For cash on hand, the organization reported $27,258.33 on the Tuesday filing deadline.

"We're doing what we are supposed to do within the confines of the law to be able to share what we believe is the truth about the hospital," Andrews said. "The other side is not."

Andrews said Nothing but the Facts not filing its report is underhanded and more than likely intentional. She said with a topic as important as this one, it is important for people to hear the truth from those in the community and not from an outside source.

"Come to the table and let's debate," Andrews said. "Don't hide behind people who live somewhere else to do your work. It's just wrong."

The vote on Nov. 7 will decide if the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors will sell OCH Regional Medical Center. Both North Mississippi Health Services and Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation are the two entities interested in purchasing the hospital.