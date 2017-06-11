Community says goodbye to Super Gabe

One of Starkville’s bravest was laid to rest at Memorial Garden Park Saturday.

Well-wishers rang their cowbells while current and former members of the Famous Maroon Band blared the Mississippi State University Fight Song for Gabriel “Super Gabe” Valentine, 8, who lost his lifelong battle with EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa) Tuesday. Gabe was a huge fan of MSU sports, and several of the school’s teams forged special relationships with Gabe and his family. Gabe was also named an honorary cadet in the MSU Army ROTC Battalion and an honorary Starkville Police Officer over his lifetime.

“It seems like half the town,” said Griffin Valentine, Gabe’s older brother. “People from different states and cities are here. It just makes me happy to see so many people.”

The service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Bert Montgomery of University Baptist Church officiating. Former MSU kicker Westin Graves, MSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Bulldog Club and Ticket Operations Mike Richey and Sudduth Elementary School First Grade Teacher Isabel McLemore shared tributes .

“I watched as he would take many steps forward, but as his terrible disease caused his body to take two steps back,” Graves said. “Without missing a beat, each time he pushed harder, fought back stronger and never lost his will, his smile or his character.”

Graves also recollected playing video games with Gabe and seeing him outside the locker room after every MSU home game regardless of the outcome.

“You were like a little brother to me,” Graves said. “One that I never had. Now you’re my guardian angel, and I will keep your memories with me forever.”

Griffin, who was very close with his younger brother, shared a story of their bonding. He said it was the moment when he realized he was Gabe’s favorite.

“I got home really late, so it was like 12 'o clock and he was already asleep,” Griffin said. “The next morning, I got up really early to see him when he woke up, and I heard him crying. He was always in pain when he woke up. His mom came out carrying him, and he turned around with one hand in his mouth and his face super red, and he stopped crying completely the second he saw me. He smiled and he held out his arms asking me to hold him. It’s a special story to me, and I’ll always remember that.”

Griffin said he hoped Gabe would be remembered for his strength and for making the best of his life despite its short length.

“There’s always someone who’s worse off than you, and sometimes those people who are worse off aren’t actually in a really bad place,” Griffin said. “They’re happy, and they can deal with what they have in a really nice way like Gabe did.”

Gabe’s biggest hope was that a cure for EB would be found, and his family is asking for donations in his memory to be made to the EB Research Partnership. Donations can be made at www.crowdrise.com/super-gabes-final-wish/fundraiser/michaelvalentine3.