Community remembers professor’s impact

Family, friends, colleagues and former students gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday afternoon to pay their respects to Harry Albert “Hank” Flick II.

Flick’s career teaching in the Mississippi State University Department of Communication spanned 45 years, and he also served as the public address announcer at Bulldog football and basketball games. His death was announced on the Mississippi State University website on June 8.

Former MSU Communication Chair Mark Hickson, MSU Communication Chair John Forde and Former MSU Alumni Association President Jimmy Abraham gave eulogies for Flick, and St. Joseph Pastor Lenin Vargas led the service.

“I know he will be remembered very well,” said Nancy Smith, Flick’s ex-wife. “He’s touched so many people, and he’s not only touched them personally, but professionally, and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Flick’s son, Harrison Flick said it meant a lot to him to see the impact his father had on so many people.

Forde told the SDN that he first met Flick in 1981 as a student, and later got to know him as a colleague in 1987.

“Hank was passionate about his teaching,” Forde said. “He saw teaching as a calling, not just a job.”

Forde said many people had contacted him over the week, sharing their memories of Flick and the impact he had on them. He also spoke to Flick’s ability as a public speaker.

“He knew how to relate to people and make us feel loved and encouraged,” Forde said. “He was a positive influence, and would try to boost people.”

Forde also said Flick would often joke about being a “homer,” a supporter of his home team, the MSU Department of Communication.

Flick grew up in Oakland and San Leandro, California and held degrees from Memphis State University and Southern Illinois University.

“We’ll miss Hank, but we appreciate all that he did for us, and we’ll try to carry it on,” Forde said.