Community rallies for Harvey victims

Starkville residents are coming together in multiple ways to help those affected by deadly flooding in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Here are some of the ways entities and residents are bringing aid to those in the hardest hit areas.

SOUTHWIRE

A Southwire Project Gift truck will be stationed in the Highway 12 Walmart Supercenter parking lot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday to accept donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Wednesday was Southwire's first day accepting donations. Items being accepted include:

-Baby items, such as diapers, formula, baby food and nursery water

-Hygiene products

-Cleaning supplies such as mops, brooms, gloves and buckets

-Individually packaged snack food items

-Ready-to-eat non-perishable food items, including cans with pop-top lids

-Beverages ranging from bottled water and juice to energy drinks and soda

-Pet food

-Both new and unwrapped blankets

-Paper goods such as toilet tissue, paper towels and paper plates

-Ice chests and coolers

Southwire plant controller Nathan Pongetti and receiving manager Larry Moore were among a half dozen people manning the donations tent beside the Southwire truck on Wednesday.

"This is something that we do whenever we have a disaster in the United States," Moore said. "We try to do whatever we can do to help people that are in need, and these people are really in need, right now. A lot of them really don't have a home to go back to."

The Starkville location is just one of Southwire's plants. Other company sites located in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Canada are also collecting donations.

MSU STUDENTS

The MSU College of Forest Resources Dean's Student Council along with the College of Agriculture and Life Science's Agricultural and Environmental Economics Club created a GoFundMe to raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

Each dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank provides three meals.

The GoFundMe, named "Hurricane Harvey Relief Aid," originally had a goal of $1,000 when the fundraiser was posted on Aug. 28. The goal was reached within one day of posting, so it was raised to $10,000.

Over $5,300 had been raised as of Wednesday morning.

"The number one thing that stands out to me among my fellow students is their willingness to give the shirts off their backs to those in need," College of Forest Resources Dean's Council President Chandler Guy said. "Our fellow Americans are now in need, and I am confident that the College of Forest Resources' student body and its partners will answer that call."

OSERVS

Oktibbeha-Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services (OSERVS) is accepting donations for cleaning kits they are calling "flood buckets."

OSERVS is working with the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which will transport the donations to the Texas Annual Conference Committee on Relief next week.

Flood buckets consist of a 5-gallon bucket with a resealable lid, laundry detergent, liquid household cleaner, dish soap, 50 clothespins, clothesline, sponges, heavy-duty trash bags, cleaning wipes, air freshener, insect-repellant spray and kitchen dishwashing gloves.

Donations can be dropped off at the OSERVS office Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next week. The office is closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact OSERVS for a more detailed list of requirements for flood bucket materials, including container and size restrictions for supplies.

"We can either accept these specific items and we'll put them together ourselves, or we can accept donations," OSERVS Chairman Cherri Lightsey said. "Our website will have information on it, as well as our Facebook page."

MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD PROVIDES ASSISTANCE

About 30 members of the Mississippi National Guard are helping with relief efforts in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Soldiers from Tupelo Company D, 2d Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment are providing search and rescue support with LUH 72A Lakota helicopters.

Meridian Airmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing are also providing support with relief planning and coordination efforts. Personnel from Flowood's 172nd Airlift Wing are providing communications support and transported Kentucky National Guardsmen to Texas overnight for response support.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas," Major General Janson D. Boyles said. "The Mississippi National Guard will support response efforts as long as we are needed."