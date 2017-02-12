Community Music School to offer adult piano classes

The Community Music School at Mississippi State University has announced plans to offer a piano classes for adults looking to learn how to play.

The series will begin on Feb. 21 and include 10 evening classes, beginning at 6 p.m. The classes will be taught by senior piano major Sarah Jenkins and supervised by Dr. Jackie Edwards-Henry.

10 spaces are currently available and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program costs $165, which also includes the method book.

Classes will conclude on May 2. The sessions will be conducted in the Piano Lab of Building C of the music department complex on Morrill Road.