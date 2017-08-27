Community honors State Rep. Tyrone Ellis

"Reverend Representative" and "Dean of the Golden Triangle Delegation."

Those were just two of the nicknames given to State Rep. Tyrone Ellis during his career in Jackson, but community members came together on Saturday to celebrate the man responsible for a body of work which is sure to endure through the ages.

A retirement celebration for Ellis, 70, was held at the Bost Extension Center - attended by more than 200 people - and featured a long list of dignitaries and family members, who praised the representative, pastor and businessman for all he accomplished during his 38 years in the legislature.

Ellis - a lifelong Democrat - announced he would step down from his legislative post in June and said he would use his retirement years to focus on his family, business and ministry at Running Water Baptist Church in Noxubee County.

Before Ellis took the stage to close out the evening, he was showered with admiration and proclamations from city and county officials, legislative colleagues, fellow pastors and family members.

While many of the speakers focused on Ellis' character and compassion, the more tangible accomplishments were also brought to the forefront. These included his involvement with the state's legislative black caucus, the consolidation of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County school districts and the Partnership School coming to fruition.

In addition to his political work, Ellis has also served as a practitioner, trainer and consultant as an ordained Baptist minister in countries along the Russian border and Africa.

"I know you've heard people say some of these things, all of these things, but you don't really know how blessed I am," Ellis said from the podium to close out the evening.

Ellis said during his career, he wondered what he could do to stay humble and relate to the everyday people around him and came up with a solution driven by his faith and love for his community.

While addressing the crowd, Ellis held back tears as he thanked his wife of 49 years, Arella Rena, his family and his support network made of those in attendance and out in the community.

"Some may call this old fashion, or may call it traditional, but I call it staying in touch with the ones who helped get you to the position that you are blessed to be in," Ellis said. "You don't forget where you came from. I remember how I got up these stairs and up this podium, it's because of you and only because of you"

Prior to Ellis taking the stage, his two children - Stephanie and Stephen - spoke about their father and his career. Stephen Ellis said his father would often field scores of collect calls from incarcerated individuals asking for help, which would run the family's phone bill up. But still, he said, his father answered each and every call out of sincerity and compassion for those he served.

Ellis remarked he once had a colleague ask him why he always took phone calls and gave his number out to those in the community.

"If they can't call me, who can they call?" Ellis said. "It is in that spirt that I want to say thank you to all those who wouldn't give up on me and kept making those phone calls."