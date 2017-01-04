Coming up short: Bulldogs can't overcome Tide

There’s plenty of basketball left to play, but the Southeastern Conference portion of Mississippi State’s schedule is off to a rocky start.

Alabama bottled up and frustrated Mississippi State as the Bulldogs lost a 68-58 decision to the Crimson Tide in both teams’ SEC opener on Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

“That was a tough loss and a tough way to start out the conference season,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “Credit Alabama. They really did a good job defensively.”

MSU’s 58 points scored were a season low. The Bulldogs (9-4, 0-1) shot just 37 percent (19-of-52) from the field and sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was held to his lowest output of the season as he scored just seven points.

