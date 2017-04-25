Columbus physical therapy biz expands to Starkville

A Columbus physical therapy business is expanding to Starkville, opening for residents this summer.

Columbus Orthopedic opened in 1978 in Columbus and is in the process of building a location in Starkville. Columbus Orthopedic plans for it to be open between June and early July.

The new building will be located on Highway 182, near the Highway 25 overpass and directly beside Fast Mart. The 11,700-square-foot facility will provide physical therapy to residents of the area.

Judy Bumgardner, the marketing representative for Columbus Orthopedic, said the operation has patients come to its facility from a 150-mile radius within the Golden Triangle. The new location will serve patients from Louisville and the outskirts of Starkville without requiring the drive to Columbus.

Bumgardner said patients who are referred to Columbus Orthopedic from other doctors are welcome. There will be a nurse practitioner on site who can evaluate patients and verify that they may use the equipment.

The business will include a variety of physical therapy equipment, including an anti-gravity machine and aqua therapy equipment. Both of these pieces of equipment, the Alter-G and the Hydroworx Pool, allow for patients to exercise recovering body parts without putting full weight on the area.

There is also a piece of equipment used at the National Football League Combine, which measures strength for prospective NFL athletes, Bumgardner said. The Biodex measures the strength of different body parts and can be used to compare injured or recovering body parts with other body parts.

Columbus Orthopedic is also the team orthopedic provider for Mississippi State University.