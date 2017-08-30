Columbus man charged with grand larceny

The Starkville Police Department arrested a Columbus native on Friday for an incident at Vowell's Marketplace earlier this month.

Anthony B. Bailey, 37, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny; motor vehicle and transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

Mississippi Code § 97-17-41 states: "Every person who shall be convicted of taking and carrying away, feloniously, the personal property of another, of the value of Five Hundred Dollars ($ 500.00) or more, shall be guilty of grand larceny, and shall be imprisoned in the Penitentiary for a term not exceeding ten (10) years; or shall be fined not more than Ten Thousand Dollars ($ 10,000.00), or both. The total value of property taken and carried away by the person from a single victim shall be aggregated in determining the gravity of the offense."

No information on Bailey's initial court appearance in Starkville Municipal Court was provided.