Cohen expected to be introduced as MSU athletic director

Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum will introduce the new Director of Athletics at a news conference on Friday.

Multiple reports suggest the new athletic director will be current baseball coach John Cohen.

A statement by the Mississippi State Office of Public Affairs on Thursday night said that President Dr. Mark Keenum will make opening remarks and introduce the new athletic director, who will make personal remarks and then transition to a traditional press conference in which he will field questions from accredited members of the news media.

"Following an exhaustive nationwide search led by Dr. Keenum, guided by an executive search firm, and vetted by a number of MSU stakeholders, MSU has chosen a successor to former director of athletics Scott Stricklin, now the AD at the University of Florida," the statement said. "The university is grateful to Interim Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee, who stepped up to lead the department while the national search was being completed, for his dedicated service and leadership."

For more details on the MSU athletic director situation, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.