Cohen becomes Mississippi State's 17th athletic director

John Cohen has been chosen Mississippi State University’s 17th director of athletics, MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced today.

The current MSU head baseball coach and two-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year replaces Scott Stricklin, who was named athletic director at the University of Florida in September.

“I love Mississippi State University,” Cohen said. “As a student, later as a coach, and now with this fantastic opportunity to lead MSU’s athletics program, this was always where I wanted to be. I am profoundly grateful for the chance to lead the totality of MSU athletics as I have tried to lead MSU’s baseball program – in daily and dogged pursuit of championships at the highest level.”

Cohen, 50, has spent over two decades coaching college baseball and has been the head baseball coach at MSU since 2009. In July, he was given the title of Associate Athletic Director, broadening his role in the MSU Athletic Department. Cohen’s promotion to athletic director comes after a national search by the university.

