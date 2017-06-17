Coggin no longer with MSU baseball program

Mississippi State assistant baseball coach Will Coggin is no longer with the Bulldogs and MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro is expected to hire Jake Gautreau in Coggin’s place according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com on Saturday.

Mississippi State hasn’t yet confirmed the news.

According to the report, Gautreau could be announced officially as soon as Monday.

Coggin served as both an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs. He was promoted to that role last June by former head coach and current Athletic Director John Cohen. Prior to that, Coggin served as MSU’s coordinator of baseball camps and was a volunteer assistant coach.

Gautreau is a former assistant coach at Tulane where he worked from 2009 through 2014. He also served as the school’s recruiting coordinator. Most recently, Gautreau has been with the Boras Corporation sports agency.

Cannizaro and Gautreau were teammates when the two played at Tulane.