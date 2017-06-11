Coach of the Year: Dodd

The year of 2016 was a challenging one for Clayton Dodd.

In year one as a head coach at Eupora, Dodd saw his team struggle through a nine-win season and two losses to rival East Webster by a combined score of 17-3. Still, he could see the makings of a special team on the horizon.

Because of that, Dodd had to teach himself a lesson that would help provide for a big year in 2017.

“I learned a lot of patience,” Dodd said of his first season. “It’s like I tell our guys all the time, when they step in the batting cage and take their swings, they only hit half of them like they want to. It’s not what you do every time. You’ve got to be consistent. I told myself in order to get to where we want to be, you’ve got to be patient.”

The Eagles went to work shortly after their senior night win over Houlka ended the team’s season without a playoff run. From there, they told themselves they wouldn’t miss out on the playoffs again.

Stepping in to help put that in place were seniors Coley Tabb, Connor Hood, Cade Farley and Claude Herard. The four C’s were vital pieces to the team with their play, but they also made sure that younger players followed their lead.

“It all starts with senior leadership," Dodd said. "We had four seniors starting and all four of those kids stepped up and produced. With the junior class we had coming up the sky was the limit. I thought they played a big part in that.”

The juniors on the team were also a key cog in what would become a team that contended for the Region 2 championship. Eupora started 11-2 and was in first place in the division after knocking off East Webster 5-0 in a measuring stick game.

Though the Eagles ultimately settled for second place with a 6-2 mark in district play, they were in the hunt in the playoffs. They weren’t satisfied with just making the tournament, they wanted to win the whole thing.

Eupora won its first four games against O’Bannon and Mantachie to advance to the third round. It was there where the Eagles met defending Class 2A state champions East Union forcing a three-game series for the right to North State before the Urchins ultimately prevailed.

What a difference a year made for coach and his players at Eupora. Dodd was chosen All-Area High School Baseball Coach of the Year by the Starkville Daily News for the impressive bounce-back season.

Junior Al Dumas was a big piece of the puzzle for the Eagles in the leadoff spot and the junior centerfielder said Dodd has helped him progress over the last two years.

“He’s a great coach,” Dumas said. “He keeps my head on straight and motivates me to be better every day which is important. He makes sure that I always have the right things in mind.”

Building on the success of 2017 is now the goal for Eupora and its coach. Dodd will once again be relying on his seniors as a new group steps in. Led by All-State players Tanner Knight and Dumas as well as Brett May and Ash Dumas, he likes what he has coming back.

The key for the Eagles, their coach said, is to get the same leadership he just got out of his last bunch.

“It’s going to come down to what kind of leadership we’ve got,” Dodd said. “The senior class coming up has been the driving force of this team. We’ve just got to find some of the younger kids that will follow those players and play big roles. There’s no doubt that this class is going to be special.”