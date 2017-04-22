Coach of the Year: Carter

t speaks to the level of success and rising expectations that boys basketball coach Greg Carter has built at Starkville High School that 2016-17 missed the mark on where it wanted to be.

After consecutive seasons playing for the Class 6A State championship, Carter and his relatively young Yellowjackets came up short of making it back to Jackson. SHS finished the season 27-4, but the coach wasn’t and still isn’t satisfied.

Even so, he knew what his team overcame.

“Regular season was pretty good," said Carter, who was selected the Starkville Daily News Boys Coach of the Year. "I thought we played well at times, but I still don’t think we played our best down the stretch. This team exceeded anybody’s expectations. Considering what we lost last year at the guard spots, all of our guards this year were inexperienced. To finish where we finished, I’m really proud of this team.”

Starkville was a year removed from losing two of the best guards in the state in Gatorade Player of the Year Tyson Carter and Keith Harris. Tyson played his freshman season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while Harris had a strong debut season with the Lions of EMCC showing just how much production had left the Beehive.

With those losses, coach Carter built his team around the talent of his post and three players over 6-6. Three-year starter Jesse Little and fellow senior center Darrious Agnew became one of the best post duos anywhere. Markedric Bell added another athletic presence off the bench.

With that group, SHS was able to roll through the conference slate and have a big regular season while giving themselves a chance to compete in the postseason. The Jackets won another Region 3 championship with an undefeated record and another trophy resides in the halls.

Now Carter will have to build another identity for his team moving forward.

“As a group, this was one of the best post groups in the state,” Carter said. “Next year’s team will have a totally different identity. With this year’s team, the post players led the team. (For) next year’s team, the guards will lead the team. We have a lot of guards coming back and I expect them to lead the way.

“You expect the guys that played a lot this year to step up – Jordan Temple, Blake Rogers, Donte Powers. There’s some younger guys waiting in the wings that are going to be hungry – Tyler Tallie, Jamarrion Brown. Those guys are going to be hungry too.”

Carter’s selection as coach of the year once again gives Starkville High both the girls and boys coach of the year honors. Kristie Williams took home the award for the girls after an incredible one-loss season and a state championship appearance.

It’s becoming the norm at Starkville to see banners hanging and wins mounting among both programs. Williams said the love that each coach has for the school as well as the relationship and camaraderie that they have for each other has made all the difference.

“We’re very good friends and I always lean on him for advice and things that I can do better for our program,” Williams said. “He’s always open to help me out. I think the push that we give each other has trickled down to our players because we have the same expectations for them and both groups are really good friends off the floor. It shows up during game days because they both want to win and make each other proud.”