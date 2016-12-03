Clinton, Calhoun City, Simmons win state titles

On Friday, three state champions were crowned. Three more will do so on Saturday.

Below are the scores from Friday and schedule for Saturday.

Friday's Games

Class A: Simmons 30, Lumberton 26

Class 2A: Calhoun City 22, Bay Springs 8

Class 6A: Clinton 49, Pearl 35

Saturday's Games

Class 3A: Kemper County vs. Charleston, 11 a.m. (MyMS)

Class 4A: Poplarville vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m. (MyMS)

Class 5A: West Point vs. Laurel, 7 p.m. (CW4)

