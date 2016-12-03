Clinton, Calhoun City, Simmons win state titles
Saturday, December 3, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
On Friday, three state champions were crowned. Three more will do so on Saturday.
Below are the scores from Friday and schedule for Saturday.
Friday's Games
Class A: Simmons 30, Lumberton 26
Class 2A: Calhoun City 22, Bay Springs 8
Class 6A: Clinton 49, Pearl 35
Saturday's Games
Class 3A: Kemper County vs. Charleston, 11 a.m. (MyMS)
Class 4A: Poplarville vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m. (MyMS)
Class 5A: West Point vs. Laurel, 7 p.m. (CW4)
For recaps of the games, see Saturday and Sunday's Starkville Daily News.
