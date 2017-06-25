Clemons of SHS impreses with each workout

Each passing workout brings out more of the talent possessed by Starkville High School junior Jalil Clemons.

The 6-3, 240-pound defensive end continues to grow both physically and mentally and his play on the football field backs that up. Last season as a sophomore, Clemons burst onto the scene for Starkville’s defense grabbing 50 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The work put in during the season and in the offseason has caught the attention of hometown Mississippi State and defensive line coach Brian Baker. This month saw Clemons spending a great amount of time on the practice field with the veteran teacher.

“Me and coach Baker are building a great relationship,” Clemons said. “He says he likes me a lot and he’s going to recruit me hard. He’s a great coach.

“There was a lot of competition out there (at camp). I started off a little slow. On the first rep, I bull-rushed and (Baker) doesn’t like that. He wants more technique out of his linemen so I had to use swim moves and stuff like that.”

Several different coaches have begun building a relationship with the talented pass rusher. That includes area recruiter Greg Knox who has spent a great deal of time with the Starkville High players over the years.

“Coach Knox sends me messages on Twitter a lot,” Clemons said. “He’ll text me a motivational quote and tell me to put in work and all of that. That’s all I’m hearing right now.”

As far as a future in college is concerned, Clemons is thinking all maroon and white at the moment. That’s despite some early efforts from other Southeastern Conference schools already.

“I want to go to Mississippi State,” Clemons said. “That’s my top school right now. LSU, Kentucky and Alabama are looking at me a little bit right now.”

This season provides an opportunity for Clemons to continue to grow and put his name out there for some of the top colleges in the country to see. Once again, he’ll be playing a prominent role on the defensive line as the starting end. With a great amount of talent returning in the front seven, he expects big things out of that unit this year as it pushes to get back to the playoffs.

“Our defense is going to be better than last year,” Clemons said. “We’re coming together and we’re a team on the same page. We’ve all got the same goals and that’s a championship. That’s our goal.”

Clemons isn’t done for the summer just yet. The junior expects to take a trip to Kentucky and Southern Miss before all is said and done and also could return back to MSU in July for State’s annual Big Dawg Camp.