Clean sweep: Starkville claims all four GTAC Tournament titles
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Saturday, January 28, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
It was a good day for followers of Starkville basketball on Saturday afternoon.
Starkville swept all four championship games of the Golden Triangle Athletic Conference Tournament at Armstrong Gymnasium.
After the Armstrong 7th-8th grade girls defeated Tupelo 28-27 and the Armstrong 7th-8th grade boys also knocked off Tupelo 53-46, the Starkville freshmen Lady Yellowjackets topped Columbus 27-23 and the Starkville freshmen Jackets beat Tupelo 77-70.
For a recap on all of the action, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.
