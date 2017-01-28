Clean sweep: Starkville claims all four GTAC Tournament titles

Cameron Skinner (24) and Trey Jackson (10) of the Starkville freshman team.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS

It was a good day for followers of Starkville basketball on Saturday afternoon. Starkville swept all four championship games of the Golden Triangle Athletic Conference Tournament at Armstrong Gymnasium. After the Armstrong 7th-8th grade girls defeated Tupelo 28-27 and the Armstrong 7th-8th grade boys also knocked off Tupelo 53-46, the Starkville freshmen Lady Yellowjackets topped Columbus 27-23 and the Starkville freshmen Jackets beat Tupelo 77-70. 
