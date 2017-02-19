Civil Rights icon to attend MSU panel discussion

Mississippi State’s African American Studies program will welcome civil right’s activist James Meredith as part of its 10th anniversary celebration

Meredith - who was the first African-American student to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962 - will participate in a panel discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

The title of the event is “James Meredith and the March Against Fear” and will also feature fellow activists Flonzie Brown-Wright and Hollis Watkins who participated in the major 1966 Civil Rights Movement demonstration.

The panel discussion is also supported by the university’s Office of Public Affairs and the James Worth Bagley College of Engineering’s Office of Diversity Programs and Student Development.

MSU said in a press release that the panel will be moderated by MSU associate professor of History Jason Morgan Ward, author of “Hanging Bridge: Racial Violence and America’s Civil Rights Century.”