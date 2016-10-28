City to weigh grocery store TIF again

Starkville aldermen will again vote on the proposed tax increment financing district for the planned Walmart Neighborhood Market, after the plan died before the board Oct. 4.

The TIF plan calls on the city to provide 50 percent of ad valorem property tax revenues and 100 percent of generated sales tax revenues in the proposed district on Highway 12 East. The pledges would secure $1.35 million in TIF funds over 15 years to build a connecting road and traffic signal from the grocery store to the thoroughfare, according to the Nov. 1 agenda.

The previous agreement failed by a vote of 3 to 4, with Ward 3 Alderman David Little, Ward 4 Jason Walker, Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins and Ward 7 Alderman Henry Vaughn against the plan.

County supervisors have already approved a 50 percent ad valorem pledge for the store at an Oct. 3 meeting. The store is set to be built near the Parker-McGill car dealership on Highway 12 East.

