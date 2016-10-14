City set to hire new HR director

Starkville aldermen will set the salary, terms and benefits for incoming Human Resources Director Naverette Ashford on Tuesday. This is the first time the board made an external hire of a department head in the current term.

The board is expected to hire Ashford following salary negotiations, set pay Ashford at a rate of $73,000 per year. He was selected October 4 after aldermen interviewed two other candidates—including the current interim director. A fourth candidate withdrew consideration ahead of the interviews.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Ashford join our team," Mayor Parker Wiseman said. "He has an impressive track record of experience in administration and human resources management. He will be an asset."