City passes on SPD oversight committees

The Starkville Board of Aldermen decided against approving two oversight committees Tuesday for the Starkville Police Department project.

The motions divided the board into those believing the motion could improve accountability on the project, while others—including Mayor Parker Wiseman—believed the project could slow down the construction process.

Demolition on the project began Aug. 23, and officials hope construction will wrap up in May 2017.

