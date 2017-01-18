City OKs application for water and sewer improvements

The city of Starkville may see some utility improvements soon, following a vote by the Starkville Board of Aldermen.

The board voted 5-1 in favor of submitting a cap loan application to the Mississippi Development Authority in the amount of $1 million for the purpose of water and sewer improvements. Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins voted against the measure, and Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard was absent.

Utilities Manager Terry Kemp said the money would initially be divided between three projects, such as repairing overflow issues in the city sewer system, updating lift stations and improving fire protection. Any money left over may be used for other water and sewer projects.

Kemp said the timeframe on the loan would be around a year and a half.

“This list right here is the top priorities that we identified as those that really need immediate or fairly quick consideration,” Kemp said. “Our intent was to try to just build our plans this next year.”

Kemp said the report on the three issues was based on engineering recommendations made in 2014.

Despite agreeing that the work was needed, Perkins voted against submitting the application out of concern for the city budget being stretched too thin

“I know the need is here,” Perkins said. “We have a lot of need in this city. We have erosion. We have a lot of problems with our roads, but we just don’t have the money to get it done… This is a very strenuous request in my opinion, no disrespect. I’m sure the need is there.”

Perkins then said the board has been called upon to make some enormous financial commitments this term, adding 5.58 mils of taxes.

“Very conservatively, I do not want to vote for anything at this point that could further increase tax rates,” Perkin said. “I know the need is there just like with roads.”

Kemp said he hoped the possible loans would not impact citizens financially.

“You never know what might happen,” Kemp said. “My intent is not to have rates increase to pay for this, if we were to use it.”

The board also voted 6-0 to approve a six-month moratorium on billboards in the city limits following a second public hearing.

Police Chief Frank Nichols later gave an update on the ongoing police headquarters renovation project. Nichols said the project remains on schedule, and was 54 percent complete as of Tuesday. Move-in is scheduled for May.

The next Starkville Board of Aldermen Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom at Starkville City Hall, 110 W. Main St.