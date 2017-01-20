City may soon control five private roads

Several roads in the Starkville area may soon get much-needed help from the city.

Five privately-held gravel roads in northern Starkville could soon come under city control if residents opt to sign warranty deeds at a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Starkville City Hall.

Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A'. Perkins said in an interview with the SDN on Thursday that all five private roads are located in his ward.

If residents elect to sign the warranty deeds, Perkins said it would put the city in a position to provide city services for residents on Fannie Dale Road, Hendrix Road, Jessie Road, Roundhouse Road and Treasure Lane.

Presently, it is against state law for cities to perform work on private property.

The city increased its scope with a land annexation in 1998, but the five roads in question remain under private control.

"The acceptance of the deeds sets the groundwork for us to be in a position to improve these roads," Perkins said. "We don't want there to be any wrongful interpretation that we are going to immediately come in and get something done. Right now, all five of these roads are gravel and are in bad and deplorable conditions."

Perkins said the primary concern will be budgeting the funds to make improvements possible if the deeds are accepted by the Board of Aldermen. Improvements could include grading the gravel roads and adding more gravel, among other possibilities.

"We can't promise (immediate improvements)," Perkins said. "We are going to let these people know Tuesday and if the board accepts these deeds, then the roads are in a position or in line to receive services, but its going to require a lot of patience."

Perkins also said the city has provided and paid for the city attorney to do title work on the roads, which would ensure the area is free and clear of any liens. The city has also provided for the payment of services for surveying.

The primary challenge, Perkins said, will come down to financing any new work on the roads.

"It's all going to boil down to money." Perkins said. "But the short term goal is to grade the road, check water flow and put more gravel down, but anything more than that would have to go through the budgeting process."

Perkins said his hopes are to show the taxpayers that the city is being mindful that these roads are a part of the city and to do something for the roads that taxpayers have to travel on.

"We recognize that they should get some benefit as taxpayers," he said.

The Board of Aldermen will consider the deeds at a subsequent meeting following the workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.