City discusses capital improvement plan

The Starkville Board of Aldermen discussed a $7.5 million capital bond issuance for a four-year capital improvement plan at its work session on Friday.

The project categories for the improvement plan include street overlay projects, sidewalk projects, parks and recreation parking lot improvements, drainage improvement projects, a local match for grant-funded projects and capital roadway improvements and planning.

Out of the budgeted $7.2 million, the largest percentage will be allocated for street overlay projects and capital roadway improvements and planning.

The board is still looking at how to issue the bonds for the improvement. The bonds can have a payment for over 10 years or a payment for over 12 years.

The difference between the two plans are for the 10-year payment, there is a slightly higher interest rate than the 12-year payment, but the payments occur for a longer period with the 12 years.

“It’s just a matter of what works best for us,” Mayor Lynn Spruill said.

City engineer Edward Kemp told the board the budget will be approximately $1 million per year, completing a total of about 20 miles over the next four years.

For street improvements, the streets are divided into five priority groups with group one having the highest priority. The roads marked as highest priority are the end of their lifespan.

Each priority group is divided into about a total of five miles of road.

Spruill said the life expectancy for a road with heavy traffic is around eight to 10 years while a road with less traffic density will last for about 15 years.

The board did not decide on which payment process it would prefer. However, the board did put the resolution for declaring the intention to issue the public improvement bonds on the consent agenda.

The next step in the process is the authorization of the bonds for the improvement plan.

Through this bond issuance, Spruill said it only proves the city is financially in a good state. She said the board is attempting to plan in a very “deliberate” way to help other boards in the future, rather than hamstringing productivity.

“We are not putting ourselves in a position to have to raise taxes for this issuance,” Spruill said.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• There will be a public appearance from Joseph Stone, the pastor at Second Baptist Church to discuss the church construction project.

• Tuesday will be the first public hearing to amend the smoking ordinance. The amendment will include an indoor smoking exception.

• The board discussed the consideration for the final plat for a new residential development.

• The board will discuss the outcome for the Antioch Baptist church located on East Gillespie Street