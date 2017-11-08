Circuit Clerk race heads to runoff between Davis, Rook

The Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk election will go into a run off between Teresa Davis and Tony Rook.

The runoff election will take place Nov. 28.

Rook received 36.67 percent of the votes with 3,447 votes, while Davis received 38.06 percent of the votes with 3,577.

Rook said the results of the election were exactly what he expected them to be.

"I ask all individuals to consider the candidates' experience and qualifications very heavily before they cast their vote in the runoff on Nov. 28," Rook said.

Davis could not be reached for comment as of press time on Tuesday.

Sheryl Elmore received 11.97 percent of the votes with 1,125 votes.

"I'm disappointed, but the people spoke and made their decision, and I have to live with that," Elmore said.

Elmore said she is undecided if she would run again in the future and if she would endorse a candidate in the runoff.

"It was a good election and a clean election," Elmore said. "I got out of my comfort zone by running, and I enjoyed myself."

Elaine Turner received 8.52 percent of the votes with 801 votes.

Turner said she is not endorsing either candidate in the runoff.

"Of course I'm disappointed," Turner said. "But it was a great experience, and I met some really nice people. With the two in the runoff, it will be good either way."

Turner said she is unsure if she will run for office again in the future.

"I would love that job, but I have to get over this one first," Turner said.

Stephanie Snyder received 4.65 percent with 437 votes.

Snyder also said she is unsure if she will run for political office again, and she is not endorsing either candidate at this time.

"I thought it went well, and I enjoyed the campaign," Snyder said. "I met a lot of great folks, and I thank those who supported me."