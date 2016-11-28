Christmas Parade Canceled

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Monday evening, the Starkville Christmas parade has been canceled.

The parade was originally scheduled to roll at 5 p.m., and according to Greater Starkville Development Partnership Special Event and Project Coordinator Jennifer Prather, the parade wasn’t rescheduled because of the difficulty of finding a free weekend in December.

“It was very difficult to find a day to reschedule,” Prather said.

Prather thanked all involved, including Parker Wiseman, Starkville mayor and the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“While the parade is canceled, we definitely don’t want them to go unnoticed,” Prather said.

Prather said the partnership is reimbursing fees to all participants in the parade.

“The Starkville Christmas Parade is a large event,” Prather said. “It takes a lot of entities and countless volunteer partners. We don’t make this decision lightly.”