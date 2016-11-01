Christmas Open House set for Sunday

Nearly 40 businesses around Starkville will open Sunday for the Christmas Open House extended business hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shops around Starkville will showcase various fall and holiday merchandise, and a list of participating locations is available at starkville.org.

Also on Sunday, The Greater Starkville Development Partnership will host its annual Cookies With Santa event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the GSDP Welcome Center at 200 E. Main St. Tickets are $10, and include one professional photo per ticket, including take-away cookies. Tickets are available at starkville.org.