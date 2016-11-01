Christmas Open House set for Sunday
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Nearly 40 businesses around Starkville will open Sunday for the Christmas Open House extended business hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shops around Starkville will showcase various fall and holiday merchandise, and a list of participating locations is available at starkville.org.
Also on Sunday, The Greater Starkville Development Partnership will host its annual Cookies With Santa event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the GSDP Welcome Center at 200 E. Main St. Tickets are $10, and include one professional photo per ticket, including take-away cookies. Tickets are available at starkville.org.
