Christmas-like atmosphere comes with signing day

It’s like Christmas morning for football teams around the country and their fans as National Signing Day has arrived and with it, a new journey for thousands of athletes.

Of those thousands will be a handful coming from this area as the ever-fruitful talent in Oktibbeha, Webster and Choctaw County churns out more players for the next level. The Starkville Daily News will be covering all of the signees around the area and giving fans a glimpse of what’s next for athletes that they’ve followed for many years.

The day will start at Starkville High with many players that were responsible for the Yellowjackets run to the 2015 Class 6A State championship getting a chance to continue their careers.

For updates on how Wednesday progresses for the area, follow social media and complete coverage in Wednesday and Thursday's printed edition of The Starkville Daily News.