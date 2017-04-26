Choctaw County wins first game of 3A softball series

There might not be many teams in Class 3A playing better softball at this time than at Choctaw County.

The Lady Chargers (16-6) continued to stay hot on Tuesday night hosting Wesson for the second round of the playoffs and they didn’t let up. A 10-run fourth inning was the nail in the coffin for the visiting Lady Cobras and behind pitcher Makenzie Toombs the Lady Chargers won 11-1 in just five innings.

Toombs pitched all five innings as she scattered six hits and gave up just the one run while striking out a batter. That one run came in the third inning on a two-out RBI for a 1-0 lead for the visiting squad, but Toombs and her defense played shut down softball after that.

For Choctaw County, there were 15 hits pounded out with 11 of those coming in the big fourth inning that gave the Lady Chargers a lead and a blowout win.

Choctaw County coach Mike Brown felt like his team was close to doing big things as opportunities had been there earlier in the game. In this inning, the Lady Chargers finally broke through.

“We told them that we’ve had runners on base," Brown said. "We haven’t scored, but it’s not like we’ve faced a no-hitter or anything. I told them it would come around if we keep plugging away and sawing wood.”

Three-straight hits began the fourth for Choctaw County as Brysa Maxwell, Shakeria Smith and Laiana Cork loaded the bases with no one out. After Brennan Power drove in the first run with a groundout to tie it at 1-1, the floodgates opened.

Two errors due to the Lady Chargers small ball approach were followed up by an RBI triple smashed into the gap in right center by Ayana Taylor and Choctaw County was suddenly up 5-1. The Lady Cobras struggled to find themselves out of the inning as the Lady Chargers put together five more runs to take the lead out to 10-1.

“We just wanted to be aggressive and hit our pitch and drive it,” Toombs said. “We did what we could.”

After Toombs put up a zero in the top of the fifth, she contributed to a run-rule in the bottom of the inning. She started things off with a leadoff triple and was immediately brought in on an RBI groundout by Lizzie Thomas to end the game early and put Choctaw County in the driver’s seat for the series.

Taylor led the squad with a 3-for-4 performance on four hard-hit softballs. She was a home run shy of the cycle in the win and knocked in an RBI for the night. Maxwell also had a three-hit performance going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Smith and Toombs had two hits each and Kierra Fair led the team with two runs driven in.

The Lady Chargers are just one win away from advancing to round three in the playoffs and they’ll have two chances to get it. Game two of the series will take place at Wesson on Thursday at 5 p.m. with a possible game three to follow.