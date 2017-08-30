Choctaw County wants to build more momentum

The Choctaw County Chargers will play football a day earlier than usual this week.

When the team travels south to battle Choctaw Central Thursday night at 7 p.m., the Chargers don’t mind a bit.

Choctaw County is coming off its first victory of the season and the first win of the head coach Ben Ashley era. That triumph has reinvigorated the Chargers and has them chomping at the bit to hit the field Thursday night.

“You take the (cooler) weather we’ve had this week, plus the win last week and we’ve had a really good week of practice,” Ashley said. “We hope that continues.”

The good vibes for Choctaw County started last Friday night. After losing 14-12 to East Webster in the season opener on August 18, the Chargers bounced back and topped Winona 29-21 a week ago. In the process, Ashley saw his team grow up a little bit.

“We got better at the little things,” Ashley said. “In the first game, we turned it over two times and just weren’t really good in the kicking game. Last Friday, we cut our turnovers down to one. We don’t want any, but we cut them in half. Then, the kicking game was way better. We went out and made a 28-yard field goal on our first drive which gave us a lot of confidence. We started faster and I guess that’s the biggest thing.”

Now, the goal for Choctaw County is take yet another step forward. That won’t be all that easy. Choctaw Central is 0-2 for the season, losing to Union and to Cherokee (North Carolina), but the Warriors have quick-strike ability that concerns Ashley.

“They like to throw the football and they have a quarterback that can throw it a mile,” Ashley said of Choctaw Central. “Anytime there is a guy that can throw it like him, it always makes you a little nervous. If they have a (receiver) that gets behind us, they can go get it and make a big play. They can score in one play. That makes you nervous for sure.”

The good news for Ashley is that his team has already started showing signs of week-to-week improvement. He hopes that trend keeps going tonight.

Ashley knows there is a long road ahead. The Chargers can’t afford to go backwards, so they simply plan to let Thursday night be the next phase of their growth.

“We want to get better every week,” Ashley said. “It’s all about trying to build momentum for those district games. Thursday night is an opportunity to get another win and gain more confidence and try to build that momentum before division play starts.”