Choctaw County splits region games

There have been opportunities in the past week for Choctaw County to emerge as the top team in Class 3A, Region 5.

In one of the toughest divisions in the entire classification, the margin of error is very thin.

For the second-straight game, the Chargers came up just short.

Just a few days after dropping a two-point contest to Southeast Lauderdale, the Chargers saw a tight game go Kemper County’s way on Friday night at Ty Cobb Gymnasium. The bigger, stronger Wildcats came down with the rebounds when needed and snuck out with a 56-51 victory.

The Choctaw County girls won a 57-40 decision over Kemper County.

