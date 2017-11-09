Choctaw County goes on road in Class 3A football playoffs

There might not be a team in Class 3A that is playing better football than the Choctaw County Chargers.

Since losing to Eupora over two months ago, the Chargers have bounced back in a mighty way with a six-game winning streak. It all began in what was considered an upset at the time when they knocked off title contender Houston 13-12 to take over Class 3A, Division 4. Choctaw County hasn’t looked back from there going 5-0 to capture the district crown and get the No. 1 seed.

That run continued into the playoffs last week when the Chargers throttled Independence 44-7 in a game that was over midway through the first quarter.

“It was a pretty good performance from our kids,” Choctaw County head coach Ben Ashley said of the first round win. “We had a really good week of preparation and dominated the football game like we should. I felt we played with tremendous effort. We scored a lot of points in the first quarter and that did put some pressure on the defense, but they continued to make plays and get stops.”

Despite having a 9-2 record and undefeated mark in conference play, the Mississippi High School Activities Association playoff setup has the Chargers traveling to 5-6 Ruleville Central this week. The Tigers started the year 2-6 before winning the last three games including an upset at Kossuth last week to host round two.

Ashley is expecting a challenge on the field and in the stands.

“They’re fast," Ashley said. "They’ve won three games in a row and are a hot football team. They’re confident and playing at home. We have to go on the road in an environment that will be relatively hostile and have to play our best game to win.”

This isn’t something that intimidates his group, however. Choctaw County has put a stranglehold on its opponents since snapping out of it after the 28-21 loss to Eupora.

Since that narrow win against Houston, the games really haven’t been competitive. The Chargers beat their next five opponents by a total score of 238-51 averaging 48 points per contest.

Ashley puts this turnaround on the seniors as 13 of them have led the way this season starting with quarterback Austin Telano, who went from wide receiver to signal caller and a brand new offense. Add in 1,000-yard rusher Amerious Brown and Isaiah Hannah and the offense has gotten the spark it needed midway through the season.

Defensively, Austin Fulgham has been one of the leading tacklers for Choctaw County with 81 this year along with Moe Hardin’s 88 and nine sacks and Adam Threadgill’s 87 tackles. Tanner Threadgill has been one of the team leaders with four sacks.

The seniors are leaving their mark.

“Our seniors don’t want to quit playing football,” Ashley said. “We talk about it every week that we’ve got to earn next Monday. The only way to do that is by winning on Friday. Reality is setting in and those guys are really focused and it trickles down.”

There’s plenty on the line when the Chargers travel down the road tonight. They have an opportunity for the first 10-win season since consolidation and the first in Ackerman since 2011. They also have a chance to host round three next week against the winner of Charleston and North Panola.

Before all of that happens, they’ll have to play four quarters of their style of football.

“If we win, we’re guaranteed to play at home next week against either the No. 1 team in the state or the team that’s won the North the last three years,” Ashley said. “I don’t think that the kids will need any more motivation with knowing that they get that opportunity, but we can’t get there if we don’t win Friday night.”