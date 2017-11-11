Choctaw County gets road victory in 3A

It was an impressive night both offensively and defensively for the Choctaw County Chargers on the road Friday.

In the third round of the playoffs, the Chargers gained a 35-0 victory over Ruleville Central.

"I'm proud of our kids," Choctaw County coach Ben Ashley said. "We get another week of football. That's what we try to do from week to week and that's reward ourselves with another week."

Laterrion McBride and Amerious Brown provided most of the scoring for the Chargers as they were responsible for 24 of the 35 points.

McBride got Choctaw County going with a 1-yard run with 6:40 remaining in the first quarter. After the two-point conversion, the Chargers went up 8-0.

With 13 seconds left before halftime, Brown took his turn getting to the end zone with a 5-yard run. Choctaw County held a 15-0 advantage at halftime.

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions of the second half to put the game away. Brown crashed in from 1 yard out again, then Austin Telano found Isaiah Hannah with a 5-yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point conversion capped the scoring for Choctaw County.

"We had some big plays defensively and forced some turnovers when they were in the red zone," Ashley said.

The Chargers (10-2) will host North Panola in Ackerman next Friday.