Choctaw County falls in basketball

If Gary Beals could take back the last minute of the second quarter on Tuesday night, he would.

The Choctaw County Chargers had a 19-18 lead on Forest with momentum but turnovers led to six-straight points in the last minute for a 24-19 halftime advantage for Forest.

It was never the same after that for the Chargers, who dropped their first Class 3A, Region 5 game of the season with their 58-51 setback against Forest. Beals put the momentum shift on himself.

“We’ve got to bounce back,” Beals said. “We’re 2-1 in a tough division. (Forest) lost three starters, but the two that came back were on fire (Tuesday night). They jumped on us early and gained a little swag.”

For more on the Chargers, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News