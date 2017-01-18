Choctaw County falls in basketball
ROBBIE FAULK
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
ACKERMAN, MS
If Gary Beals could take back the last minute of the second quarter on Tuesday night, he would.
The Choctaw County Chargers had a 19-18 lead on Forest with momentum but turnovers led to six-straight points in the last minute for a 24-19 halftime advantage for Forest.
It was never the same after that for the Chargers, who dropped their first Class 3A, Region 5 game of the season with their 58-51 setback against Forest. Beals put the momentum shift on himself.
“We’ve got to bounce back,” Beals said. “We’re 2-1 in a tough division. (Forest) lost three starters, but the two that came back were on fire (Tuesday night). They jumped on us early and gained a little swag.”
For more on the Chargers, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News
