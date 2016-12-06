Choctaw County defeats Eupora in basketball

It’s been an adjustment this season for coach Gary Beals and Choctaw County on the hardwood.

The Chargers lost tremendous guard play in the form of Mello and Danny Woodard and the speed and transition play of a season ago now turns into playing bigger.

Tuesday night saw the Chargers get a lift out of their bigger players and overwhelm the Eupora Eagles in the paint taking the 61-50 victory.

Jeremy Miller provided a major spark for Choctaw County off of the bench with 15 points, but it was his work on the boards and defensively that really excited Beals.

It was something he’s been waiting to see.

“What can I say about Jeremy Miller,” Beals said. “That was Jeremy’s coming out party. He hasn’t gotten to play very much and (Tuesday), I felt like he got it.”

Martice Triplett finished the game with 15 points as well hitting 6-of-11 from the field and Akeem Kirkwood had 13.

The Lady Chargers also defeated the Lady Eagles 51-31.

