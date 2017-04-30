Choctaw County boys win another district golf title

For the third-straight season, Choctaw County is calling themselves champs.

The Charger golf team took out the rest of the competition last week in the Class 3A, Region 3 tournament at Lakeview golf course in Meridian.

Choctaw County scored 350, which topped Southeast Lauderdale, Choctaw Central, Forest and Philadelphia as the Chargers hoisted the district trophy for the third year in a row.

Head coach Gary Beals isn’t going to take any credit for Choctaw County's success. He said he’s been lucky to have a talented group of athletes – none of which are seniors this season.

“They take lessons, because it sure isn’t the coach,” Beals said of his team. “Trace Gammill, Preston Payne and Adam Threadgill have been my top four all year. Spencer Power has been out but just got to play his first match and he’s a tremendous boost for us."

Gammill has led the squad this year with his 80 average while Payne averages 85 and Threadgill 86. The team now moves toward an even bigger trophy on May 7-9 as they take part in the State championship tournament in Pearl at Patrick Farms.