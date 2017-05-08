Chick-fil-A Starkville hosting free luau Thursday

Chick-fil-A Starkville will celebrate the end of the academic year for local schools by hosting its third annual Chicken Tiki Luau at its Spring Street location Thursday.

The outdoor event will feature activities for children, including an inflatable jumper, photos with the Chick-fil-A Cow and on-site contests. Attendees will also be treated to the sounds of the Heavenly Metal of the South - a steel drum band from First United Methodist Church in Starkville.

The luau starts at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

Flower leis will also be given to guests while supplies last, and guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts

“The Chicken Tiki Luau is a great way for families to celebrate the end of another school year and the coming of summer,” said Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Brian Hawkins. “It’s going to be a fun evening for everyone.”