Chick-fil-A to feature Dad's Day Off event

Chick-fil-A Starkville is honoring fathers on Saturday with "Dad's Day Off" specials and Father's Day-themed activities for children.

The event will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Chick-fil-A on the corner of Highway 12 and Spring Street.

Owner and operator Jon Munger said fathers who purchase a meal during the event will receive a free chocolate chunk cookie or an ice cream cone.

Munger said children will be able to make Father's Day cards during the event.

"We wanted to do something special for dads, to thank them for what they do for their families and our community," Munger said.