Charges won't be pursued against MSU's James

The city of Starkville will not prosecute Mississippi State senior defensive lineman Nick James following a weekend arrest.

James was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the Cotton District by the Starkville Police Department on charges of driving under the influence and disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, municipal judge Rodney Faver agreed to an order of nolle prosequi, meaning that city prosecutor Caroline Moore won’t proceed with the charges. The order was signed by Moore and Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols.

