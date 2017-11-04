Chargers handle Wildcats to open 3A postseason

Coming into the postseason as Class 3A, Region 2 champions with an 8-2 record, the Choctaw County Chargers hosted the Independence Wildcats in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

In the most dominating performance of the season, the Chargers handled the Wildcats 44-7.

“It feels really good knowing we can and I’m very proud of how we played in the Wing T (Frday night),” Choctaw County coach Ben Ashley said. “We split the attack of running and passing (Friday night) and our wing backs really broke out as well."

In the first quarter, the Chargers came out on fire as the defense forced a turnover on downs which led to a 4-yard plunge to the end zone by running back L.T. McBride with 7:23 left in the period to put Choctaw County up 7-0. With 6:42 left in the quarter, Wildcat quarterback James Rodgers was picked off by cornerback Andrew Johnson, which led to the second touchdown of the night from McBride on a 4-yard run with 4:49 left in the opening frame. The extra point was no good, but the Chargers led 13-0.

With 3:15 left in the quarter, Rodgers threw his second interception of the night to safety Rakeim Ashford. This led to a 38-yard dash from Amerious Brown with 3:08 left in the quarter, who scored with authority, but the two-point conversion failed and the Chargers led 19-0.

On the following kickoff, the Wildcats fumbled but recovered in the end zone for a safety making it a 21-0 Charger lead with 2:55 left in the opening minutes.

“It feels really good now and we’ve been practicing very hard all week,” Choctaw County defensive lineman Cameron Miller said. “We’re just trying to take care of business and work on ourselves. As long as we do that, we’ll keep on rolling in the playoffs.”

With 2:08 left in the first, McBride wasn’t done scoring again from the 5-yard line to extend the lead to 28-0 for the remainder of the period.

In the second quarter, the McBride Show continued as the bruiser found the end zone from the 2-yard line for his fourth score of the night with 10:26 remaining in the first half.

“It feels great doing this in the playoffs,” McBride said. “Everyone’s got the same mindset to keep going forward and we want to keep being motivated every week to reach our goal of a state Championship.”

The extra point attempt was short after penalties pushed the spot of the football back and the home standing Chargers led by a score of 34-0. As the first ended, Choctaw County kicker Austin Fulgham hit a 32-yard field goal and the Chargers went to the locker room dominating 37-0.

In the third quarter, it took a while but with 2 minutes left in the period, running back Kaleb Nichols found his way to the end zone with a 5-yard run and the Chargers led 44-0 going into the final minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, Independence avoided the shutout on a 20-yard dash by running back R.J. Wilson with 3:29 left to play as Choctaw County led 44-7 until the conclusion of the contest.

The Chargers improved their record to 9-2 and will travel to Ruleville Central next week for the second round matchup.

“I don’t know anything at all about Ruleville Central, but as soon as we get film, we’ll start working for next week," Ashley said.