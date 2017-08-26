Chargers bounce back to beat Winona

Looking to bounce back from last week's heartbreaker, the Choctaw County Chargers hosted the Winona Tigers in hopes of their first victory of the 2017 season.

All of the anticipation proved worthy this week in a 29-21 triumph.

"After losing last week, this victory feels really good," Choctaw County coach Ben Ashley said. "Our kids faced a lot of adversity this week and they responded so well.

"When it got close toward the end, I just figured that we would hold on because our defense is very capable."

The Chargers started strong, but settled for a field goal from kicker Austin Fulgham and led 3-0 with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Neither team scored the remainder of the opening period.

In the second quarter, running back Tyler Holman scored from 4 yards out extending the lead to 10-0 for the Chargers with 11:09 remaining in the half. The Choctaw County offense wasn't done scoring as quarterback Austin Telano aired it out to receiver Brice Utley for a 41-yard laser of a touchdown pass with 8:51 remaining before halftime but the extra point was no good off the crossbar and Choctaw County led 16-0.

The Chargers found the end zone again in the final minute of the first half on a 1-yard score from running back, Amerious Brown. With the extra point blocked Choctaw County took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

"Amerious had one heck of a game, but he also had a good bit of help," Ashley said. "Our team is all one heartbeat and nothing works if everyone is not on the same page."

Winona got on the board to open the second half on a 10-yard touchdown from running back Jalen Campbell with 10:49 left in the third period. Amerious Brown broke out on a 47-yard touchdown run, his second score of the game and extend the Charger lead to 29-7 with 9:49 left in the third period. With 6:27 left in the period, running back Jalen Campbell cut into the Charger lead with his second touchdown, this from 38 yards out making the score 29-14 in favor of Choctaw County. The Chargers carried the 15-point lead into the final period.

"This victory feels amazing," Brown said. "In the last game, I cramped up really bad.

"When they were coming back, I just knew that I had to continue to get positive yardage so that we could pull out the victory and I expect us to get a lot more wins this season."

In the fourth quarter, Winona quarterback Jatyler Moore scampered 8 yards to the end zone and cut the Charger lead to 29-21 with 6:58 left to play. Laterrion McBride fumbled with 5:58 left giving possession back to the Tigers, but the Choctaw County defense prevented them from scoring. The Chargers hung on and were the victors in this heated battle.

Next week the Chargers (1-1) prepare for a road trip to Choctaw Central.