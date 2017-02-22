Chapel gets confidence back in her shot

Ketara Chapel has gotten the confidence back in her shot.

That may not be good news for upcoming Mississippi State opponents.

Chapel hit five of her seven shot attempts to help State defeat Georgia 58-49 last week at home, then hit a big 3-point field goal with 2:18 remaining in the game against Texas A&M to give the Bulldogs a 66-65 lead and they went on to win a 72-69 decision on Sunday.

The encouragement of her teammates has been key in Chapel’s increased faith in taking shots in big moments.

“My teammates have more confidence in me than I have in myself,” Chapel said. “They are always telling me to shoot the ball. To knock down that shot at a crucial time, it gave me confidence and did take me back to my high school days.”

MSU teammate and roommate Breanna Richardson said there were no special words sent Chapel’s way to help her realize she needed to shoot more.

All the other Bulldogs do is tell Chapel to keep shooting.

“If she turns down shots, I turn to her and say, ‘why didn’t you shoot it because you are wide open?’” Richardson said. “I’m always telling her to shoot it, you’ve got it and shoot with confidence. I feel like I need to be encouraging to her and she’ll shoot it like she did.”

MSU women's head coach Vic Schaefer needs for Chapel to score points, especially down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.

He often says that Chapel “will step in front of a freight train” to take a charge, but wants for her to be more involved on offense.

While watching Chapel at Temple High School in Texas, Schaefer saw Chapel shoot the basketball with success.

“I left out of her high school gym more than once thinking that’s a two guard because she was making two or three 3s so she can shoot it,” Schaefer said. “It was a matter of getting it fixed. I think she feels like she’s got it fixed right now and it needs to be. She certainly can do it.”