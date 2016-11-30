Chamberlin, Wilson win Mississippi judicial runoff elections

Runoffs on Tuesday decided one seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court, one on the state Court of Appeals and two in the state House of Representatives.

Judicial candidates run without party labels. Because the legislative races are special elections, those candidates also run without party affiliation.

____

SUPREME COURT

Circuit Judge Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando won a seat on the state's top court, defeating attorney John Brady of Columbus in a northern district runoff.

Chamberlin will begin an eight-year term in January. He will succeed Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia, who did not seek re-election to the nine-member Supreme Court.

The district covers 33 counties on the northern end of the state.

Chamberlin has been a circuit judge since 2004 in DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties. Before serving on the bench, he won a Mississippi Senate seat as a Republican in November 1999; he served in that job until then-Gov. Haley Barbour appointed him as a circuit judge in November 2004.

Brady has worked in private practice for law firms in Jackson and Columbus. He is a former president of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, with members who defend clients in civil lawsuits. Brady was endorsed by Barbour.

____

COURT OF APPEALS

Judge Jack Wilson retained his seat on the Mississippi Court of Appeals and begins an eight-year term in January.

He defeated Ed Hannan. Both men live in Madison.

The district encompasses all of 14 counties and parts of five others in the east central part of the state.

Wilson was appointed to the Court of Appeals by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant in July 2015 to succeed Judge Larry Roberts, who retired. Wilson was a staff attorney for Bryant's office from 2012 to 2014. He was endorsed by the state Republican Party.

Hannan was first elected as a Madison County Court judge in 2006 and has served since then. Before winning the county judgeship, he served nearly a decade as municipal court judge for the city of Madison.

____

LEGISLATIVE RACES

Winners of the runoffs for two state House seats will serve the final three years of a four-year term.

Donnie Scoggin defeated Ron Swindall in District 89 in Jones County. Scoggin will succeed Republican Rep. Bobby Shows of Ellisville, who retired.

John Glen Corley defeated Greg Holcomb in District 106 in Lamar and Pearl River counties. Corley will succeed Republican Rep. Herb Frierson of Poplarville, who left the House to become state revenue commissioner.